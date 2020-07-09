In Indonesia, the Ministry of Energy has partnered with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to accelerate the uptake of renewable energy in the country.

The ministry and IEA are partnering with utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN Persero) to launch a new joint project on electricity and renewable energy.

The three parties will design and implement a new flagship scheme to encourage private investment in renewables and strategies to enhance integration with main grids.

This cooperation falls under the Joint Work Programme signed by Dr Birol and Minister Tasrif on the occasion of the IEA’s Ministerial Meeting in December 2019. The programme builds on many years of strong collaboration between the IEA and Indonesia across all fuels and all technologies.

Optimising the country’s power grid falls under efforts by Indonesia to recover its economy from COVID-19.

Despite the country’s energy sector being heavily hit by the pandemic, Indonesia has managed to provide free or discounted electricity to 33 million of its most vulnerable families.

IEA, the Indonesian government and PLN will also collaborate on electric vehicle regulation, electricity system investment, and ways to reduce energy imports.

IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol, said: “As the world’s fourth most populous country, Indonesia is critical to global energy and an incredibly important member of the IEA Family.

“We are very happy to be working with Minister Tasrif and his team on this high-profile effort to support Indonesia’s ambitious clean energy transition. I look forward to welcoming him at the IEA Summit and hearing him share insights from Indonesia’s experience – and views on the best path forward.”