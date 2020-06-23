Vodafone Spain has signed a multi-year renewable power purchase agreement with Iberdrola.

Iberdrola will provide renewable energy to power 13,500 facilities operated by Vodafone Spain as from January 2021.

140GWh of the 540 GWh consumed by Vodafone per annum will be generated from renewables by Iberdrola and supplied to the telecommunications firm.

Iberdrola will use its new €50 million ($56.3 million) 49 MW Puylobo wind project to generate the energy. The project will employ more than 120 professional jobs in the town of Borja, in Zaragoza, and will prevent the emission of 32,000 tons of CO 2 /year.

The remainder, 400 Gwh/year used by Vodafone Spain, will be supplied under another agreement that guarantees green energy through the delivery of the company’s Guarantee of Origin (GoO) certificates.

Vodafone Spain has pledged to purchase only 100% renewable energy by 2025 and to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50%.

Vodafone España will have complied with 75% of its objective to buy energy produced by renewable means in 2021.

Eduardo Insunza, Iberdrola’s director of large customers, said: “PPAs offer numerous opportunities to develop the renewable projects that are transforming the present and future energy in our country. These long-term energy purchase and sales contracts provide stability to investments and have also become an optimal tool for managing the electricity supply of large consumers who are committed to clean and sustainable consumption. They also demonstrate the competitiveness of renewables and their ability to supply energy at affordable, stable prices.”

