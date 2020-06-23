Iberdrola has awarded Navantia-Windar UTE a contract to construct 62 jackets and their corresponding piling for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind energy project in France.

The jackets will support turbines at the 496MW wind farm to be constructed off the coast of Brittany in an area covering 78 km2.

Once operational in 2023, the €2.4bn wind energy project will power some 1 million consumers.

The project is part of efforts by Iberdrola to invest €4bn over the next four years to expand its footprint within the French renewables market.

The deal has been made through Ailes Marines, a subsidiary of Iberdrola. The contract is the largest offshore wind contract for Navantia-Windar to date.

The wind energy project will help create 2,000 direct jobs. Almost 1,000 will be jobs in Galicia and Asturias, and over 1,100 will be distributed among several companies in France, specifically, new fabrication facilities around the ports of Brest, Le Havre and the future marshalling port.

Iberdrola Chairman, Ignacio Galán, said with this contract, in addition to fostering a clean energy source like offshore wind power, “we are showing that the green economy is a major source of industrialisation and sustainable, quality jobs, now that revitalizing the activity is more important than ever.

“It confirms Europe as a great common project for the benefit of all. A Europe united and strong, where companies can make very relevant contributions to infrastructures like Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm”, said Galán.

Iberdrola and Navantia-Windar have signed deals worth nearly €1bn over the past six years.