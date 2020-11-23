Webinar broadcast date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 3:30 PM
Considering falling precipitation and changing weather patterns throughout Africa, the business case for small scale hydropower in decentralised areas is looking up – from opportunities in the maintenance of projects to creating hybrid hydropower technology for mini-grids and exploring productive use of power in standalone projects.
- What then are the skills needed on the ground to drive and upscale the use of small scale hydropower in isolated communities?
- How is private sector financing stepping up to explore this sector?
- What are the best practices being identified around skills needed to drive and upscale the use of small scale hydropower in isolated communities?
The South African Hydropower Atlas: an evaluative framework to quantify hydropower potential – Anja Bekker, University of Pretoria, South Africa
A Developer’s perspective on GETFIT type hydro procurement programmes – Anton-Louis Oliver, Managing Director, REH Group South Africa & Eben de Vos
Moderator:
Wim Jonker Klunne |Small Scale Hydropower Expert, Hydro4Africa, South Africa
Speakers:
- Carol Rosenlund |Head of Africa, International Centre for Hydropower, Norway
- Chris Bale | Chief Executive Officer, responsibility Renewable Energy, Kenya
- Dan Marlone | HYPOSO Project Manager, Hydro Power, Association of Uganda
