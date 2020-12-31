Honduras’ state power company Enee has begun test operations of the 104MW Patuca III hydroelectric plant in Olancho.

An initial 5 MW were injected into the national interconnected grid, said Enee. The plant connects to the grid at the Juticalpa substation via a 43-km-long, 230-kV transmission line.

According to BNamericas, the powerhouse at Patuca III, on the Patuca River, contains two 52-MW Kaplan turbines. The project boasts a 57-m-high concrete gravity dam.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China provided financing for the $349 million project, which was built by Chinese group Sinohydro and supervised by Consorcio Geoconsult-ACI.

Patuca III will increase Enee’s installed capacity from renewable energy to 537 MW from 433 MW, the latter of which currently accounts for nearly 17% of Honduras’ installed capacity.

