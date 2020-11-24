Digital African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa hosted a fascinating discussion around the potential for developing small scale hydropower in Africa.

An expert panel was moderated by Wim Jonker Klunne, Small Scale Hydropower Expert, Hydro4Africa, South Africa.

The discussion started with a developer’s perspective on GETFIT type hydro procurement programmes with Anton-Louis Oliver, Managing Director, REH Group South Africa and Eben de Vos, REH Group South Africa.

When asked about whether participating in competitive procurement programmes for small scale hydropower developers was a good option, Oliver responded that programmes work better than projects.

“The best example is the GETFIT programme, which closed on 16 projects upon opening. Programmes work because they encourage institutional development, ensure there is buy-in from the government and spread the cost of development across a wider range of projects.”

Oliver added that small hydro offers stability and scale, making it the perfect fit to add stable power generation in smaller sectors within Africa.

Eben de Vos, Project Development Manager for New Africa Power (NAP), added: “Hydropower programmes, though well designed, don’t mitigate all the risks, such as the risk presented by the credit-worthiness of the offtaker.”

According to de Vos, programmes are managing risks more thoroughly, as they leverage lessons learned from previous procurement programmes that have helped developers understand the investment ecosystem.

When asked if a post-GETFIT hydro programme could happen in Zambia for IPPs, De Vos answered positively. “There is a growing middle class and energy intensive industries, leading to increased demand. There is currently less than 3000MW installed.

“If projects can offer energy at competitive tariffs, then the opportunity is there”.

He added however, it is dependent on how the market develops, if there is a reconstitution of the offtaker or if wheeling is allowed.

Wim Jonker Klunne, Small Scale Hydropower Expert, Hydro4Africa

Chris Bale, Chief Executive Officer responsAbility Renewable Energy Holding in Kenya, held a different opinion: “The logic of programmes is sound and achieve economies of scale.

“However, as we get into the practicalities of financing and getting lenders to come on board, lenders finance only arises when the last condition is fulfilled – there is a risk to programmes, as the whole programme can be at risk or dependent on one relatively small issue in one particular location.”

Bale suggested less dependency on programmes and greater focus on viable, independent projects.

Dan Marlone, HYPOSO Project Manager at Hydro Power Association of Uganda, raised the all-important issue of gathering GIS data. Increasingly projects are emphasising this as a key objective, to provide a map of small hydro potential in the country, convenient for prospective investors.

Said Marlone: “It has not been easy to access data especially from private partners, or IPPs, as they see data as proprietary information. It takes time and effort to gather the data even from the government”.

Marlone suggests that this is due to the competitive nature of the market. However, it’s important to move forward on this, ensuring data is available to the sector at large.

Besides data, Marlone suggests a change to the regulatory framework will encourage the development of small hydro. “Uganda’s energy policy is not dedicated to hydro. If the policy framework can change, this will also help,” he added.

Carol Rosenlund, Head of Africa at the International Centre for Hydropower in Norway, mentioned the changing face of skills development in this space, especially after COVID-19. “All training is now digital… travel restrictions have caused a quick turn around, however, what we were not sure about is what would be on the other side, will the students be available on their side?”

According to Rosenlund the students have turned around equally quickly and there is a lot of interest, with students being truly present, even though the classroom is virtual. Professionals are really willing to upskill – not waiting for others to influence them, but taking the initiative to build capacity. There has also been an increased interest in HSC and pandemic planning training, as teams shift from emergency response to long-term managment in the new world of work.

To listen to the full recording and explore other hydro related content, register for the on-demand session on the Digital Energy Festival website.