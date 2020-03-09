The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in the Philippines recently signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MOU), three with a hydropower developer for the development of three small hydroelectric projects and two for floating solar projects on hydro reservoirs.

NIA Administrator Ricardo R. Visaya signed the MOUs with:

Renewable Development for Sustainable Growth (RDSG) Corporation

SunAsia Energy Inc.

SN Aboitiz Power Magat

NIA signed three MOUs with RDSG, which aim to pursue the development of three “mini hydroelectric power plants,” on the Mal River Irrigation System Canal Stations +220m, +203m, and +171m in Matanao, Davao Del Sur, on the Andanan River Irrigation System Canal in Agusan Del Sur, and on the Miral River Irrigation System Canal Stations +322m and +220m in Bansalan, Davao Del Sur.

The generating capacity of these developments was not released.

The MOU with SunAsia Energy aims to pursue the development of floating solar power project at the Pantabangan Reservoir in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija. This reservoir impounds water for a 104 MW hydro powerhouse.

The MOU with SN Aboitiz Power Magat aims to pursue the development of floating solar power project at the Magat Reservoir in Ramon, Isabela. This reservoir impounds water for a 360 MW hydro powerhouse.

Under the memoranda, the hydroelectric and solar power developers requested NIA’s permission to conduct feasibility studies to determine the financial, socio-economic and technical viability of the project, as well as the most cost-effective development, construction and operation of the power generation components. If the project is determined to be feasible, it will be commercialized.

NIA is undertaking the development of hydroelectric and floating solar power projects to explore other income sources to sustain its viability as a government-owned or -controlled corporation, according to a press release.

