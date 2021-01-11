

The Republic of the Philippines Department of Energy (DOE), through the Renewable Energy Management Bureau (REMB), has officially kicked off the start of the 3rd Open and Competitive Selection Process (OCSP3) to further accelerate the development of renewable energy in the country.

Under the OCSP3, a total of 22 pre-determined areas (PDAs) covering potential geothermal and hydropower resources have been identified and were presented during the launching to the various stakeholders.

These 17 (mostly small) hydro projects and five geothermal projects have a total potential capacity of about 150MW and will be offered to renewable energy developers deemed qualified based on criteria set by DOE. The PDAs have sufficient available technical data to serve as initial reference by those who are interested in acquiring the rights to develop the renewable energy resources, DOE said.

The 17 listed hydropower projects are (in alphabetical order):

3MW Aklan River Lower East Tributary

2.4MW Aklan River Middle West Tributary

2.4MW Aklan River Upper West Tributary

3.2MW Amlan (Plant A)

800kW Amlan (Plant C)

52MW Balintingon

200kW Coyaoyao (Upper Cascade)

3MW Dalanas

1.4MW Dapnan

3MW Hilabangan (Lower Cascade)

4.8MW Hilabangan (Upper Cascade)

4.5MW Maninila (Lower Cascade)

3.1MW Maninila (Upper Cascade)

200kW Palali

4MW Sibalom (Middle Cascade)

2.1MW Tibaio

300kW Vera Falls

“We have obtained encouraging results from the series of online stakeholders’ consultations we undertook in July 2020 and that we are very optimistic in this OCSP 3,” assistant secretary Robert B. Uy said. He further expressed hope that OCSP3 will replicate the successful conduct of the OCSP2.

Meanwhile, undersecretary Emmanuel P. Juaneza reiterated DOE’s commitment to encourage and promote the exploration, development and utilization of the country’s renewable energy resources. “Secretary Cusi himself reiterated the commitment to promote our renewable energy, with the hope that in time, renewables will figure prominently in the country’s energy future,” Juaneza said, adding that the recent declaration of a moratorium on endorsements for greenfield coal power projects is a manifestation of DOE’s vision for the country’s energy future.

The last day to submit bid documents will be 15 February 2021. Target contract awarding for non-financial and technical assistance (FTAA) projects will be April 14, 2021, while those covered by the FTAA will be endorsed to the Office of the President for approval by 19 April 2021.

Originally published by hydroreview.com