The 300 MW Mount Gilboa Pumped Storage project in Israel has begun commercial operations, according to a LinkedIn post from G.H. Development.

The $500m project is located 60 km east of Haifa. It generates 3,000 MWh of electricity annually and took five years to construct.

According to Electra, the project was established by a special partnership between Electra Construction, Electra Energy (formerly Elco), and Solel Boneh and will be operated by Alstom. In 2014, Alstom signed a deal to provide day-to-day operation and maintenance services for the plant for an 18-year period.

The Mount Gilboa project is composed of two reservoirs, each 2.5 million m3, connected by a 500-m-deep shaft and large pipes. The 50m tall underground powerhouse contains two 150 MW turbines from Alstom, along with generators and step-up transformers.

G.H. Development says this is the first hydroelectric pumped storage in Israel, with two more to be built.

