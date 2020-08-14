Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) has engaged design and engineering firm SMEC to provide detailed engineering and project management services on the 500MW Kundah Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project in India.

State agency Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (TANGEDCO) is the project proponent and asset owner.

The project, in the Nilgiris hills of the Tamil Nadu State, will provide peaking benefits by using the existing reservoir at Porthimund as the upper reservoir and Emerald as the lower reservoir. The powerhouse will contain four 125MW pump-turbine motor-generator units.

“This project is one of the largest pumped storage electricity generating schemes in Tamil Nadu,” says Neeta Arora, director – SMEC Design Centre (India). “The Indian government has committed to a significant increase in power system flexibility, ensuring grid stability and avoiding power shortages. This provides a great opportunity for further hydropower development in the region.

“Sometimes referred to as the world’s ‘water battery,’ pumped hydropower storage provides a more sustainable source of renewable energy and increasingly supports the needs of changing power systems. Pumped storage projects currently account for 94% of installed global energy storage capacity.”

According to the International Hydropower Association’s 2020 Hydropower Status Report, India has overtaken Japan as the world’s fifth-largest hydropower producer, with its total installed capacity now standing at more than 50GW.

Originally published on hydroreview.com

