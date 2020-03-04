What’s a hot topic in the global hydropower industry right now?

How climate variability is affecting plant O&M? Check.

Energy storage issues and needs? Got it.

New small hydro development? Yep.

Again this year, the conference planning committee behind HYDROVISION International has ensured this event will cover the gamut of issues relevant to you, the people who work in this industry.

Through eight distinct conference tracks that range from asset strategies to environmental issues, HYDROVISION touches on all the important issues, straight from industry experts.

And if that’s not enough, HYDROVISION will again offer our Knowledge Hubs. These sessions – in the exhibit hall – are shorter, more focused discussions, organized under three topics:

Dealing with Changing Market Conditions (sponsored by Mesa Associates)

Learning from Case Studies (sponsored by Hydro Tech)

Technology Horizons (sponsored by Voith)

And our poster gallery offers yet another opportunity to explore hot topics and solutions to challenges.

HYDROVISION International – the world’s largest event for the hydropower industry — takes place July 14 to 16 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, Minn., U.S.

Written by Elizabeth Ingram and originally posted on hydroreview.com