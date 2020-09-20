Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) has selected GE Renewable Energy to supply and commission four 125MW fixed speed pumped storage turbine-generator units for the new Kundah hydropower plant in India.

The project, in the Nilgiris hills of Tamil Nadu State, will provide peaking benefits by using the existing reservoir at Porthimund as the upper reservoir and Emerald as the lower reservoir.

This greenfield project is part of initiatives supported by the central government of India to significantly increase hydropower resources, including pumped storage hydro solutions. The policies are intended to ensure sustainable and flexible energy production during peak demand periods, consequently reinforcing grid stability in the country, GE Renewable Energy said.

GE Renewable Energy will design, manufacture, supply, supervise erection and commission the four pumped storage turbines and motor-generators, as well as the electronic governor, excitation system, control and protection system, and part of the balance of plant.

This plant will be operated by state government utility Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO). Commissioning of the plant is expected by September 2023.

“With the measures announced by the Indian government that support hydropower development, we are confident that hydropower is playing an increasingly important role in the electricity production in India. We are proud to contribute to this expansion and start this first collaboration with MEIL. We are delighted to provide MEIL with our knowledge and proven experience in hydro storage solutions that will benefit millions of inhabitants” said Pascal Radue, president and chief executive officer of GE Renewable Energy Hydro Solutions.

