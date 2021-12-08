GE Renewable Energy bags O&M contract for 210MW hydro plant in Brazil

GE Renewable Energy’s Hydro Solutions has signed a contract to provide full operations and maintenance (O&M) for the 210MW Igarapava Hydroelectric Power Plant, located in Rio Grande in the Paraná River Basin, between the states of São Paulo and Minas Gerais in Brazil.

GE said Igarapava was a pioneer in Brazil in the use of the bulb turbine, which optimizes electricity generation from dams with fast-running water and extremely low heads (less than 20 m from the top to the bottom of the dam).

“The plant is over 23 years old and our focus is on maintaining a very solid management of Igarapava. Therefore, we saw the need to have as a partner such as GE Renewable Energy, a company that could carry out the operation and maintenance with great technological capacity and expertise to mitigate risks,” said Cláudio Silva, general manager of Igarapava Hydroelectric Power Plant.

“In addition to the technical expertise, GE Renewable Energy’s team has also proved to be committed to high standard practices in governance, health, safety, and people development, which positively reflects into the day-to-day operation.”

GE Renewable Energy was one of the main suppliers during Igarapava’s construction and installation. Under the new contract, the company is responsible for O&M of all five 42MW hydroelectric generating units.

To execute the contracted scope, GE Renewable Energy will operate the plant 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition, GE’s team is responsible for defining and executing the entire plant maintenance plan, from routine activities to predictive and preventive actions, as well as unplanned maintenance.

“This new contract with the Igarapava Hydroelectric Power Plant shows the customer’s confidence in our experience and knowledge in the operation and maintenance of hydroelectric plants, accumulated during more than 20 years of operation in this area in Brazil,” says Pascal Radue, president and chief executive officer of GE Renewable Energy’s Hydro business.

“We reaffirm our commitment to support the generation of clean, affordable and reliable energy for millions of Brazilians by helping to optimize the operations of the plants, so that they can make the most of their assets and resources to meet the demand for electricity in the country.”

GE Renewable Energy is a $15.7 billion business that combines a broad portfolio in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. The company combines onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings.

Originally published on hydroreview.com