The Salto Grande Mixed Technical Commission has awarded Emerson a contract to modernize operations at the 1,890MW Salto Grande Hydroelectric Complex.

The work is the first of a three-stage, 30-year, $960 million investment to extend the life and improve the efficiency and safety of the 40-year-old complex, located between Argentina and Uruguay.

Beyond supplying renewable energy to parts of the two countries, the Salto Grande facility is integral to life in the region, regulating the flow of the Uruguay River, meeting the demand for drinking water and irrigation, preserving wildlife and ensuring the safety of local residents.

The complex consists of two powerhouses, one on the Argentine side and another on the Uruguayan side, with a landfill in the middle. Each machine house contains seven turbine-generating units, with a total average annual generation capacity of 8,546 GWh.

The five-year contract calls for Emerson to modernize 14 hydroelectric turbine governors with its Ovation™ automation technology, designed to control and monitor hydropower operations. The comprehensive solution includes measurement and machinery instrumentation for monitoring process conditions and will help provide reliable power generation that is highly responsive to the dynamic needs of the region’s electrical grid.

“This major effort will help safeguard plant operation that is critical for the interconnected power systems of Argentina and Uruguay,” said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson’s power and water solutions business. “Emerson welcomes the opportunity to help extend the life of the integral Salto Grande Complex for decades to come.”

Emerson, headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., is a global technology and engineering company providing solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets.

In April 2020, Emerson announced it had acquired American Governor Company, which provides technologies and services for hydroelectric turbine controls.

