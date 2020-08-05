Celec, the state power corporation of Ecuador, has launched bidding to update its hydroelectric potential of medium- and large-scale projects (more than 25 MW).

According to BNamericas, the work entails a review of 10 out of 20 projects identified in 2018 for a combined 9 GW, as part of a wider analysis of renewable energies to mitigate low water levels in the Amazon River.

Specific tasks include drafting an action plan and referential budgets and preparing reference terms for studies.

Offers for the one-year consultancy contract are due by 10 September according to procurement information.

As of June 2020, hydroelectric power made up 62.5% of the total installed electric generating capacity in the country, followed by thermal at 35.1% and biomass at 1.7%.

BNamericas says it is tracking 21 planned hydroelectric plants in Ecuador – most in the early works stage – for a total estimated investment of $6 billion.

Celec also recently cancelled a call to conduct prefeasibility studies for a project to transfer water between the Toachi and Baba river basins to optimize hydroelectric production. The process was declared void to improve reference terms.

