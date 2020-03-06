Agencia Nacional de Energia Eletrica (ANEEL), Brazil’s power sector regulator, approved 283.45 MW of projects from the A-6 tender on October 18, 2019.

Of these, five power plants receiving the green light were hydro. The tender contracted more than 250.14 million MWh of power at an average price of $39/MWh. The other three projects were one wind and two biomass.

The hydropower projects are:

8.5 MW Barra das Aguas by SHP Aguas do Rio Irani Energetica SPE

5.1 MW Jasper by Usina Hidreletrica Jasp Ltda.

9.75 MW Rodeo by Rodeio Energetica SA

10.5 MW Sao Luiz by Sao Luiz Energia SA

141.9 MW Sao Roque by Sao Roque Energetica SA

These projects have been awarded power purchase agreements and are scheduled to commence supply on January 1, 2025.

While you’re here

Lithium-ion batteries to account for 85% of new energy storage capacity

Toronto-based energy storage firm acquired by Blackstone

The board had already partially approved and awarded the object of this auction to the winning bidders responsible for 74 of the 91 projects submitted. The agency indicates that these eight others meet the qualification requirements established in the Public Notice.

Qualification of the other agents responsible for the nine remaining projects is still under way. A total of 91 generation projects are expected to be contracted, consisting of 27 hydroelectric plants, 44 wind plants, 11 solar photovoltaic plants and 9 thermal plants (six powered by biomass and three by natural gas), totaling 1,155 average MW of contracted energy.

Originally published on hydroreview.com

Sign up for our newsletter