Oslo-headquartered Statkraft has selected ABB to ensure the efficiency and reliability of its hydropower operations in northern Norway.

ABB will modernise automation, control and power solutions at Statkraft’s Straumsmo and Innset hydropower plants.

Both projects will leverage ABB’s distributed control platform ABB Ability System 800xA, which centralises process control, power management, electrical, and safety within a common system.

ABB says the system will enable complete control of the powerplant, from high-voltage switchgear to low-voltage motor control, management of AC/DC systems and lighting and heating at each plant, according to a statement.

ABB has previously delivered automation solutions at Statkraft’s Nedre Røssåga, Øvre Røssåga, Bjerka, Skjomen and Adamselv hydro plants.

Hydropower remains the mainstay of the Norwegian electricity system, contributing to over 95% of the country’s total energy consumption.

Dag Smedbold of Statkraft said: “Ensuring the efficiency, stability, reliability and robustness of our automation systems and electrical systems is critical as both plants operate unmanned.”

Per Erik Holsten, head of ABB Energy Industries in Northern Europe, added: “With such a high dependency on hydropower to deliver electricity across Norway, these plants can truly be classed as critical infrastructure. Improving upon and sustaining each plant’s installed base, assets and smooth operations is vital.

“We have collaborated many times with Statkraft and recently our work with them at Øvre Røssåga was recognised as best practice and is being used as a blueprint on how to deliver similar projects going forwards.”