Ras Ghareb Wind Energy has selected Hitachi ABB Power Grids to optimise operations at its 262.5MW wind energy plant in Egypt.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids will provide predictive maintenance for a 220/33 kV grid connection to ensure peak performance at Egypt’s largest wind power project.

The services are expected to help reduce the risk of failure, extend asset life and lower the operational costs for the wind farm. The services include spare parts supply, preventative maintenance, 24/7 response and remote support, as well as training.

To offer real-time operation and maintenance of the plant, Hitachi ABB Power Grids will use data acquired from intelligent switchgear and existing plant monitoring and control systems.

Today, the Ras Ghareb power plant produces enough electricity to power 500,000 households with its 125 wind turbines. The plant was commissioned in 2019 to boost energy security and is a first step to the switch to renewables in Ras Ghareb and the whole of Egypt.

To meet growing energy demand whilst ensuring the decarbonisation of power generation, Egypt has set a target to deploy 7GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022.

Sameh Al Alfy, Wind Farm O&M Director at Ras Ghareb Wind Energy, said; “The committed support from the local team from Hitachi ABB Power Grids during and after the substation project execution in combination with a high technical competence and capacity to squeeze the project timetable in support of the energizing schedule has been of outmost importance and encouraged us to sign a service agreement contract with Hitachi ABB Power Grids for the substation and balance of plant (BoP) maintenance and troubleshooting.”

Daniel Galvan, Global Product Group Manager for Service Solutions, Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ Grid Integration business, said: “This project shows our commitment to sustainable solutions and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, especially number 7 of increasing access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all.”

Hitachi ABB Power Grids in Egypt has also been selected by state-owned Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company to establish the new Delta Zone Regional Control Centre (DRCC). The facility to be located in Mansoura City will comprise a Network Manager supervisory control and energy management system for real-time management to improve the reliability and efficiency of the electricity network in the region.

The facility will be used to acquire data from various distributed energy resources and enhance the operations of an energy transmission network that transports electricity to more than 26 million people.

Ras Ghareb Wind Energy is a joint venture of ENGIE, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Orascom Construction and Eurus Energy Holdings.