The 10-year agreement will provide HEINEKEN with 28.8 GWh of solar and wind energy each year, for operations at its beer plant in Meoqui, Chihuahua.

The amount is equivalent to planting more than 405,000 trees, withdrawing almost 3,200 vehicles from circulation or avoiding emissions of more than 16,100 tons of CO2 per year.

In line with its sustainability strategy to help reduce the impact of climate change, Heineken México and Enel Energía México, a retail subsidiary of the Enel Group, announced an agreement in which for the next 10 years, the latter will provide the Dutch firm with 100 per cent clean energy from the wind and solar portfolio of Enel’s renewable energy subsidiary Enel Green Power.

