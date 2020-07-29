Independent power producer Greenko has partnered with predictive analytics firm ONYX InSight to modernise 500 wind turbines in their fleet.

This is the first condition monitoring retrofit partnership in the Indian renewables market.

As part of efforts to digitise renewables assets and to adopt the latest predictive analytics, Greenko sought ONYX InSight technology to enhance the quality of data from the wind turbine.

ONYX InSight will be installing its advanced sensing equipment, ecoCMS, in a phased retrofit project across the 500 direct drive and geared turbines. Using their fleetMONITOR condition monitoring software platform, the data generated will be used to identify developing machinery failures, providing longer lead times of 6 – 12 months to plan for repairs.

This comes at a time when ambitious wind energy targets and increasing competitiveness against traditional power sources have made improvements in turbine reliability through digitisation – a must for the Indian market.

The project enables Greenko to move towards a self-sufficient operations and maintenance strategy to maximise efficiency, reduce costs and retain investor confidence over the lifespan of projects.

Sharath Prabhakaran, India manager, ONYX InSight, said: “The change in the renewables support mechanism in India will encourage wind farm owners to look at ways to optimise operations. With this deal, Greenko will demonstrate to the market that the future lies in predictive maintenance and digitalising operations.”

Mr. Srinivasa Rao Ch, Dy.COO, Greenko asset management, adds: “Our current focus is driven by three key objectives: independently managing our operations and maintenance, improving turbine reliability and shaping our business for the digital future. Our partnership with ONYX InSight is the first big step towards achieving these objectives.

“Turbine breakdown during critical wind season can cause large revenue losses. Monitoring and digitally recording wind turbine health creates a ‘health passport’ which provides more assurance for the investor. We are confident we will see a good return on this investment in digitalisation.”