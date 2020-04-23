A Keppel-led consortium has received the Letter of Acceptance from Singapore’s National Environment Agency for an EPC contract worth more than $1.5bn for the development of a waste-to-energy plant and a materials recovery facility at the country’s new Tuas Nexus IWMF1.

The consortium comprises Keppel Seghers Engineering Singapore (the environmental engineering arm of Keppel Infrastructure), China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering and ST Engineering Marine, part of Singapore Technologies Engineering.

The IWMF is a state-of-the-art flagship facility developed to help Singapore achieve greater environmental sustainability. Besides the waste-to-energy plant and a materials recovery facility, it will also comprise a food waste treatment and sludge incineration plant.

Read more about

Waste-to-energy

Singapore

The contract will see the design and build of a 2900 tonnes per day waste-to-energy facility and a 250 tonnes per day materials recovery facility as part of the IWMF Phase 1 development. To be co-located with PUB’s Tuas Water Reclamation Plant at the Tuas View Basin site, they will be among the largest of such facilities in Singapore when they are completed in 2024.

Based on Keppel Seghers’ proprietary technology, the waste facility will generate sufficient electricity to sustain the operations of Tuas Nexus IWMF Phase 1 and the initial phase of Tuas WRP, with excess electricity for export to the grid.

The state-of-the-art WTE facility will feature Keppel Seghers’ air-cooled grate, boiler design, and advanced combustion system. In addition, the facility’s wet flue gas cleaning system will ensure the facility’s emissions comply with Singapore’s regulatory requirements and standards.

Artist impression of Singapore’s Tuas Nexus Integrated Waste Management Facility

China Harbour will undertake the civil, structural and landscaping scope of the project, while ST Engineering’s Marine arm will be responsible for the construction of the MRF, power-island and the balance of plant.

With advanced technologies to sort metals, paper, cardboard and plastics automatically, the MRF will improve sorting efficiency, contributing towards the overall recycling rate in Singapore.

The consortium will work closely with NEA, as well as their consultants – a multi-disciplinary consultancy team led by Black & Veatch and AECOM, in association with Ramboll, for the design, construction and commissioning of this flagship project.

Dr Ong Tiong Guan, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure, said: “As a developer and operator of two of Singapore’s current four WTE plants, Keppel, together with its partners, is honoured to contribute further to Singapore’s sustainable urbanisation through this flagship project.”

Tang Qiaoliang, president of China Harbour Engineering, said the company was “honoured to participate in such a flagship environmental sustainability project and will fully utilise its expertise and strengths in the design and construction of civil, structural and landscaping, to complement its partners to deliver a world-class waste management solution.”

Ng Sing Chan, president of Marine at ST Engineering added: “ST Engineering values industry collaboration, especially one such as this that helps facilitate Singapore’s drive towards environmental sustainability. We look forward to fulfilling our part in this consortium with our deep domain expertise in environmental engineering, and core competencies in managing large-scale engineering and critical infrastructure projects.”

Sign up for our newsletter