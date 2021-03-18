German Energy Agency dena has selected some 15 start-ups for the 2021 Start-Up Energy Transition (SET) Awards.

The SET Awards was formed in 2016 by dena and the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi).

The aim is to support global startups to further develop and commercialise their innovative energy solutions capable of enabling the energy transition.

The 15 startups were announced by German State Secretary Andreas Feicht (BMWi), Hinrich Thölken (Federal Foreign Office), Angela Wilkinson (World Energy Council) and Tanja Gönner (GIZ) during the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue.

This year’s award comprises five categories namely clean energy generation, demand-side innovation, energy distribution and storage, smart mobility and transportation, as well as quality energy access & SDG7.

The 15 participants were selected by an international jury from over 540 applications from 89 countries.

Related content

Iberdrola launches wind technology start-up challenge

New alliance targets startups for global decarbonisation and energy reform

Winning technologies from the shortlisted companies will be announced at the SET Tech Festival on September 1st 2021.

Andreas Kuhlmann, CEO of the German Energy-Agency (dena), said: “The many applications from all over the world show how highly valued the SET Award is in the international start-up scene and that the SET Network gives young companies an additional push. The new ideas and approaches of the applicants impressed the jury: the 15 finalists reflect this quality. In addition, the SET100 list includes many other projects that take a visionary approach to energy transition and climate protection.”

Selected start-ups include:

In the clean energy generation category, ecoligo GmbH, a solar utility providing low-cost solar energy to local businesses in emerging markets. By financing the solar systems through a crowd investing platform, ecoligo is closing the finance gap that prevents these projects from being realised.

In the demand-side innovation category, Australian-based firm Allume Energy, uses its SolShare platform to share the power generated from a single solar system to multiple apartments behind-the-meter, therefore requiring no change to standard metering infrastructure. This minimises the capital expenditure and regulatory overheads for both existing buildings and greenfield developments.

Sign up for our newsletter

In the energy distribution and storage category, German-based ACCURE makes batteries safe, reliable, and sustainable using cloud computing. Building on a highly scalable web platform, battery manufacturers and operators can manage and optimise their battery systems without the need for additional hardware.

A full lists of selected start-ups is available online.