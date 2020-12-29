GE Renewable Energy is to supply eight turbines to a windfarm being built in Vietnam.

It marks a further contract in the country which GE says is seeing a significant rise in renewable projects.

The latest deal will see GE provide eight of its 3MW turbines to the Phuoc Minh windfarm in Ninh Thuan, south central Vietnam.

The windfarm is being built by a consortium of PowerChina Huadong Engineering, Henste Engineering and IPC Group and is due to be operational by the end of 2021.

This is another addition to the partnership in Vietnam with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation, a long-term global EPC partner of GE. This partnership signifies the successful collaboration of the two companies in EPC projects bringing innovative and challenging renewable efforts to advance wind energy in Vietnam and across the globe.

Gilan Sabatier of GE Renewable Energy in South Asia and the ASEAN said the project “is another step in supporting the rise of renewable energy in Vietnam and reinforces our commitment to serve the energy needs of the country”.

Ge has more than 1600 employees in Vietnam and is also the only wind OEM with a manufacturing footprint in the country.