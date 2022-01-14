Galapagos island microgrid under development

A renewable energy solar + storage microgrid is under development across Santa Cruz and the neighbouring Baltra islands.

The microgrid will comprise a 14.8MWp solar photovoltaic solar farm on a former military air base on Baltra Island and two battery energy systems with a total discharge capacity of 40.9MWh on Baltra and Santa Cruz Islands, interconnected with a 44km sub-transmission line.

Dispatch of the energy generation assets will be via a microgrid controller.

The project was launched under the name ‘Conolophus’ by the Ecuador founded solar platform developer Gransolar in 2018. Total Eren joined the initiative in 2020, when it was renamed the E-Quator Energy project and was awarded to the two companies by the Ecuador government.

Have you read?

Maldives islands receive 26 hybrid connected microgrids

Inside the brain of a hybrid power plant

The Galapagos is a natural world heritage site with abundant wildlife, in particular the giant tortoises, marine and land iguanas and many species of birds, with strict controls on the number and frequency of visitors to the various islands and once there to the access thereon.

Galapagos tortoise

Despite the drive for sustainability, still 85% of the electricity consumption is based on fossil fuels. When the E-Quator Energy project comes online, then 70% of the electricity will come from renewable resources.

“We are very pleased to partner with Gransolar to develop this innovative project in Ecuador. This project is unique as it does bring a comprehensive green energy solution that can be duplicated in all islands of the globe,” says Fabienne Demol, Executive VP and Global Head of Business Development of Total Eren.

Daniel Hidalgo, President of Gransolar adds that it is a great example of a collective effort across the public and private sectors.

“Ecuador is a unique place, one that has a comparative advantage due to its geographic location on the equator.”

Santa Cruz is one of the main islands in the Galapagos for visitors and is home to the Charles Darwin Research Station, the base for the islands’ scientific research.

Baltra is a smaller island and has one of the two airports serving the Galapagos. The US air force established a base there the second world war, which was later passed on to the Ecuadorian government.

Gransolar and Total Eren will finance and construct the microgrid, on which they have a 25-year operation concession, although they haven’t indicated when it is due to be completed.