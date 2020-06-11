Rocky Mountain Institute has released a study highlighting four key stimulus programmes to help the US recover from COVID-19 while ensuring progress towards a low-carbon future.

The four programmes will help the US build back better by catalysing industries, technologies, and practices which have shown the ability to improve public health, create job opportunities, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The four key programmes highlighted in the US Stimulus Strategy: Recommendations for a Zero-Carbon Economic Recovery report include:

Build Back Better Buildings: a building retrofit programme to catalyse unprecedented building improvements.

Enhance Access and Electrify Mobility: investment to prioritise pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit while supporting an electric vehicle transition.

Debt Forgiveness for a Sustainable Recovery: a financial incentive programme to provide debt relief based on verifiable emissions reductions.

Economic Recovery Facility for Financing Low- and Zero-Carbon Activities: a federal entity dedicated to financing clean energy and infrastructure projects.

Carla Frisch, principal at Rocky Mountain Institute, said: “Congress acted swiftly to provide immediate aid to many in need due to COVID-19. But more stimulus is necessary. This report presents concrete recommendations to help the United States emerge from this crisis as a cleaner, more just, and more resilient country.”

Ben Holland, a senior associate at Rocky Mountain Institute, adds: “These recommendations represent RMI’s perspective on programmes we should prioritise now because of their potential to stimulate job growth immediately while accelerating long-term decarbonization of the US economy.”

The report is Rocky Mountain Institute’s second in a series of six papers looking at how to address both the pandemic and climate crisis.

The first report, Global Stimulus Principles, provided a framework for planning and evaluating stimulus efforts.

The new research describes how this framework can be applied in the United States.

The remaining four reports will focus on green stimulus and recovery actions specific to China, India, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Caribbean.

Click here to download the report.