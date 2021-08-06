A group of technology and energy companies has launched an initiative aimed at researching and developing solutions that would help address the challenges associated with the integration of renewable energy resources with main grids.

Spanish multinational utility Iberdrola will be leading the effort, together with Siemens-Gamesa, Ingeteam R&D Europe, Indar, OSI Digital Grid Solutions, Balantia and Wallbox, under the Flexible Energy System for the Efficient Integration of New Decarbonisation Technologies (Flexener) initiative.

The €7.6 million ($8.9 million) programme will run from 2021 through 2023. The Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation through its Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology is providing the funding.

Advanced digital solutions will be developed and tested to encourage the use of onsite consumer distributed energy resources in ensuring the stability of the grid.

Focus will be on renewable generation, storage and the management of flexible energy for grid stability during peak periods, which are traditionally met using conventional energy. By so doing, the project will help Spain to expand its portfolio of renewables, meet its decarbonisation goals and accelerate the energy transition.

The project will also develop models to help increase the adoption of electric vehicles and smart cities.

Iberdrola will leverage the trial to expand its expertise in the distributed energy sector as the utility plans to spend €150 billion ($177.1 billion) on grid digitalisation and decarbonisation by 2030.

