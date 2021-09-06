A consortium of offshore wave, solar, and wind energy market players plans to unlock the full potential of integrated energy systems in Europe to achieve its energy transition goals.

The consortium comprises energy generators and retailers, technology companies, academia, and government agencies, combining their expertise under the European SCalable Offshore Renewable Energy Sources (EU-SCORES) programme.

CorPower Ocean, Oceans of Energy, RWE, EDP, Enel Green Power, Simply Blue Group, and the Dutch Marine Energy Centre will implement two integrated energy projects in Belgium and Portugal as part of the €45 million ($53.3 million) EU-SCORES initiative.

In Portugal, a wave energy array will be combined with an offshore wind farm whilst in Belgium, an offshore solar PV plant will be integrated with a wind farm. The projects run from September 2021 through August 2025 using €34.8 million ($41.2 million) in funding secured from the European Green Deal as part of the Horizon 2020 initiative.

The project will demonstrate how combining marine energy systems can help Europe provide resilient and secure energy systems to meet the growing energy demand whilst ensuring energy sustainability.

The launch comes as the global annual electricity consumption is about 21,000 TWh and is predicted to double by 2050 due to increases in population and GDP.

The project also aims to demonstrate how renewable energy portfolios can be expanded by up to 230-440GW and offshore wind and ocean energy by 40GW installed capacity by 2050, to cut greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 2050 net-zero goals.

Combining the power of wind, the sun, and the ocean is one way the world can achieve its energy decarbonisation goals in a cost-effective manner, according to a statement. The integration will also pave way for the commercialisation of green hydrogen and large-scale hybrid wave-wind-solar energy parks.

Finland’s LUT University will provide metrics to quantify the value of the combined offshore energy sources. Factors including reducing marine space whilst increasing power capacity will be tested. The project will also evaluate the co-use of energy infrastructure in reducing costs and the use of autonomous systems to enhance project operation and maintenance.

Matthijs Soede, senior policy officer at European Commission DG Research, said: “We have very high expectations from the EU-SCORES project, which perfectly fits with our aim to realise the Green Deal.”

Kevin Rebenius, the commercial director at CorPower Ocean, adds: “We are delighted to be part of this truly pan European initiative addressing one of the most important topics of our time, implementing new solutions to accelerate the transition to 100% clean energy.

“We see great value in showcasing the highly consistent and complementary power profile of wave energy, and how this can be combined with wind and solar to deliver a more stable and predictable electricity system based purely on renewables. By generating electricity also when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun doesn’t shine, wave energy can help fill the gaps and thereby become an important part of the mix to stabilize future electricity system.”