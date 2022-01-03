Renewable energy firms Eolus and Hydro REIN will power a 260MW wind energy farm set to be developed in Sweden with some 42 turbines to be supplied by Siemens Gamesa.

The project will be sited in Timrå and Sundsvall municipalities and is set to be installed by 2023.

The project will help Eolus and Hydro REIN to expand their business in the European energy market as well as help both Sweden and the bloc to accelerate the energy transition.

Sweden installed over 12GW of wind capacity by the end of 2021 on its way to achieving over 17GW by 2024 as the country seeks to decarbonise its energy supply, according to the Swedish Wind Energy Association.

In addition to supplying the turbines, Siemens Gamesa will also provide maintenance services for a period of 25 years.

Eolus will own a 51% stake in the project whilst Hydro REIN will own a 49% share.

Hydro REIN will manage the balancing and handling of the electricity produced.

The development follows Eolus and Hydro REIN acquiring some nine wind energy projects that are still in their early stage of development in Sweden in December 2020.

Once completed, the projects will add 672GW of wind capacity to the country’s energy mix, helping to diversify energy generation for decarbonisation and security, according to a statement. The projects are expected to be commissioned as from 2027 through 2032.

Olivier Girardot, head of Hydro REIN, said: “Sweden is a global leader in decarbonisation. We are very pleased to play a part in developing the Swedish wind power industry, together with Eolus and accelerate the Nordic energy transition.”

The contract with Siemens Gamesa takes deals signed with Eolus to just over 450MW as the company seeks to speed up the energy transition across the Nordics.