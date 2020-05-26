Hawaiian Electric Company has selected a subsidiary of ENGIE for the installation of a 60 MW solar energy plant and a 240 MWh battery energy storage system.

The solar plus energy storage system will be installed in Puakō near Waikoloa Village, South Kohala, on Hawai‘i Island.

ENGIE EPS will supply the battery storage system and act as a full storage solution provider and system integrator. The project is expected to be set live in 2023.

ENGIE will own the integrated plant and provide Hawaii Electric with energy as part of a 25 year power purchase agreement.

ENGIE EPS is one of the sixteen companies selected by the utility to participate in Stage 2 of the Variable Renewable Dispatchable Generation and Energy Storage initiative. Hawaiian Electric unveiled the project in August 2019 and it’s the country’s largest renewable energy procurement initiative.

The sixteen projects will help Hawai‘i to meet its mandates of 100 per cent renewable energy and net-negative emissions by 2045.

Carlalberto Guglielminotti, the CEO of ENGIE EPS, said: “ENGIE EPS has a longstanding track record in deploying hybrid battery storage systems on islands around the globe, and ENGIE has over a decade of experience working in Hawaiʻi. We look forward to utilizing this expertise to help the Islands meet its target of 100 per cent clean energy and to continuing our engagement with the Hawai‘i Island communities as we do so.”

