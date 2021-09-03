American multinational technology company Google has signed a deal with energy firm ENGIE for the provision of renewable energy to power the tech firm’s operations in Germany.

The deal enables Google to power its data centres and offices with clean energy 24/7 as part of the company’s 2030 Carbon-Free Energy target. The 3-year deal enables ENGIE to assemble and negotiate contracts for solar and wind energy capacity to power Google’s facilities. ENGIE will provide Google with 140 MW of clean capacity and energy management services including sourcing of residual supply, balancing pool management and grid management.

The deal increases Google’s renewable energy portfolio to 80% by 2022. The contract is a first-of-a-kind in Europe where a company is guaranteeing carbon-free power supply 24/7 on an annual basis from solar and wind generation.

Marc Oman, Senior Lead of Data Center Energy and Infrastructure at Google, said: “We selected ENGIE based on its expertise in the field of decarbonisation and its ability to transform how clean energy is supplied.”

Google and ENGIE started their partnership within the renewable energy sector in 2019 when the two signed a 5-year power purchase agreement.

Oman added that the new deal is part of his company’s “goal of running entirely on 24/7 carbon-free energy around the world by 2030.”

He said the goal will “require collaboration and partnerships with energy leaders like ENGIE, that are jointly committed to long-term, sustainable energy practices.”