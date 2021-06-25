This year the winner of the Ruggero Bertani European Geothermal Innovation Award 2021 is ENGIE Solutions with its multidrains boreholes well architecture.

This project, developed by ENGIE Solutions and built in collaboration with Antea Group and other partners, won the award due to almost doubling the productivity of a geothermal reservoir, according to ENGIE.

The project saw the design of multidrains technology for a new geothermal district heating network in the French community Velizy-Villacoublay, satisfying the heating needs of 12,000 houses and saving 22,800 tons of CO2 per year compared to a gas solution.

Miklos Antics, president of the European Geothermal Energy Council (EGEC) and member of the jury, said: “This innovation opens up countless opportunities of development for the geothermal sector. The fact that it can be easily replicated in municipalities all over Europe makes many areas with poor reservoir quality (and therefore lower geothermal capacity) new possible targets. The potential of this technology to reduce emissions in the coming years is massive, considering how untapped geothermal energy still is.”

The multidrains system allows crossing a geothermal reservoir multiple times. This configuration maximises the exchange surface and therefore increases the general flowrate of +80% compared to a conventional doublet. This allows the geothermal plant to provide much more power.

Nicolas Monneyron, geothermal director at ENGIE Solutions, said: “By 2030, ENGIE is targeting 10 new geothermal district heating networks in France, using this innovative multidrains technology, which means around 6.4 million tons of CO2 saved over time. At a larger scale, the multidrains technology will allow us to develop more geothermal green district heating networks in complex or thin geological areas with low and stable heat price for cities and territories.”

The Ruggero Bertani European Geothermal Innovation Award is an initiative of EGEC, the European Geothermal Energy Council, in collaboration with Messe Offenburg, organisers of the GeoTHERM Fair and Congress. It is given to companies that have made an outstanding contribution towards the field of geothermal energy in the form of innovative products, scientific research and project initiatives.

The jury for 2021 was composed of Miklos Antics (France, representing EGEC), Inga Berre (Norway, research expert), Sandra Kircher (Germany, representing Messe Offenburg), Fausto Batini (Italy, representing ETIP-DG, industry expert), and Javier Urchueguia (Spain, representing RHC-ETIP geothermal panel).