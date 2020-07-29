Multinational energy company ENGIE has joined global mining industry research organisation Mining3 to help the industry to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen solutions in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.

ENGIE will be assisting Mining3in the organisation’s next phase of hydrogen research to co-create innovative hydrogen solutions and help reach carbon neutrality for the mining sector in the coming decades.

The development falls under efforts by ENGIE to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, carbon-neutral world through renewable energy, including renewable hydrogen and other environmentally friendly solutions.

Related articles:

Production of green hydrogen cost-competitive by 2030

Hydrogen Council adds new members including Microsoft

Cummins gas-fired generator selected for Aussie gold mine microgrid

Mining3 and its members within the mining industries such as CSIRO, Newcrest, Komatsu, Dyno Nobel, The University of Queensland, OZ Minerals, South32, Queensland University of Technology, AngloGold Ashanti, Caterpillar and Vale seek to improve the productivity, sustainability, and safety of the mining industry.

Michele Azalbert, CEO of ENGIE’s Hydrogen Business Unit, said: “These solutions will help the industry players reach their carbon-neutrality goals, as well as help reduce emissions for countries where mining is a key industry, such as Australia, Brazil, Chile, Peru and South Africa, where we are developing hydrogen projects. Through partnerships and collaboration with other experts at Mining3, ENGIE is looking forward to delivering renewable hydrogen solutions to the entire mining ecosystem.”

Sign up for our newsletter

Mining3 CEO, Paul Lever, adds: “Mining3 has already identified a number of projects that align with both ENGIE’s strategy as well as the mining industry’s current and future needs. We believe that these only scrape the surface of what can be done in this space, and are looking forward to developing a diverse and forward-thinking energy roadmap for our members.

“Our priorities at Mining3 are focused on developing next-generation mining systems and technologies, and we see sustainability drivers and particularly renewables as key components for this strategy in the coming years. We plan to be on the forefront of this research, and I believe we can achieve this with ENGIE as a partner on renewable hydrogen.”