The Council of Engineers for the Energy Transition (CEET) has been launched to provide the United Nations with advice on how to accelerate the energy transition.

The independent advisory council of engineers will gather engineers from the power, industry, transportation, buildings, and chemical sectors, as well as academia, business, and research institutions, and the private sector to provide the UN Secretary General’s Coalition with advice on how to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

CEET will partner with the UN in general on measures to ensure an inclusive, just, and cost-effective decarbonisation by 2050.

For instance, CEET will research on and publish reports that provide engineering solutions to ensure the world remains on the path to meet the 1.5° limit encouraged by the Paris Agreement.

Key focus areas of CEET will include:

Solving the challenges of scaling key technologies in support of the global energy transition;

Recommending guidelines to support Nationally Determined Contributions in line with the Paris Agreement;

Publishing technical briefs on zero-carbon technologies, including breakthroughs technologies;

Analysing sectoral and integrated pathways at regional and local levels;

Providing guidance and technical advice from a globally diverse expert perspective, ensuring a gender responsive energy transition and decarbonisation.

CEET will comprise 50 engineers. The Sustainable Development Solutions Network’s president Jeffrey Sachs will co-chair CEET with Mr Li Yong, the director-general of the UN Industrial Development Organisation.

The engineers will meet three to four times per year including at summits such as the UNFCCC COP and the UNFCCC Regional Climate Weeks.