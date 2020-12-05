Enel X and Eaton announced plans to develop a solar + storage microgrid at Eaton’s Puerto Rico-based Arecibo plant, which manufactures circuit breakers.

The microgrid will enable Eaton to reduce its carbon footprint and demand on local energy infrastructure while improving energy resilience. The project will also enable Eaton to share clean energy on onto Puerto Rico’s electrical grid during periods of excess generation.

Enel X will build, own and operate the system on behalf of Eaton. Eaton will provide the installation expertise and key technology for the microgrid system, including its microgrid controller and balance of plant electrical distribution equipment.

The solar + storage microgrid project will combine 5 megawatts (MWac) solar PV capacity with approximately 1.1 MW/2.2 MWh of battery storage and will be fully integrated with the facility’s existing electrical systems, including onsite power generation. Eaton’s microgrid control technology will balance electricity consumption, to ensure resiliency during grid outage events.

Related articles:

Enel and Eni join forces to develop hydrogen projects

Enel announces new 2030 gas emissions reduction target

Enel signs 10-year clean energy deal with global pharma firm

Earlier this year, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau, released its latest integrated resource plan (IRP), which includes a mandate for further development of microgrids and renewable energy with goals of more than 3,500 MW of solar and 1,300 MW of storage by 2025, as the island continues to rebuild its infrastructure following the 2017 hurricane season.

Like all Enel X storage deployments, the microgrid project will utilize Enel X’s Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Optimization software to maximize the value of the project across multiple applications, including on bill savings, incentive programs and grid services.

Sign up for our newsletter

“We continue to see the severe impact of the climate crisis, from wildfires in the west to more frequent and powerful hurricanes in the Atlantic, underscoring the need for more sustainable, more resilient energy solutions,” said Surya Panditi, Head of Enel X North America.

Brian Brickhouse, president of Eaton’s Electrical Sector, America’s region, added, “We selected Enel X as our partner in Puerto Rico to help us provide more sustainable and resilient power for the community and are evaluating additional opportunities in the region to provide a microgrid-as-a-service approach together.”

This article first appeared on our sister portal RENEWABLE ENERGY WORLD.