Enel Green Power has won contracts to build new renewable energy projects and to repower existing plants in Italy’s latest renewable energy auction.

Italian state-owned energy service company Gestore Servizi Energetici has awarded Enel Green Power two contracts to build 34.5MW of new renewable capacity and 27.2MW of power from the repowering of existing hydroelectric plants.

The hydroelectric plants are in Veneto, in the municipalities of Vigo di Cadore and Auronzo di Cadore, both in the province of Belluno.

The energy firm has been tasked with building two new wind energy projects in the fourth FER energy auction. The two projects will be built in Sicily and Campania and are expected to start operating in 2022.

Enel Green Power and Enel Produzione have also been awarded 0.83MW of new renewable capacity for five solar projects on the roofs of Enel buildings in Sicily, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna.

Construction of the solar projects will begin and be completed in 2021.

When it comes to the upgrading and useful life extension of the two already-operational hydroelectric plants, repowering sites will be set up between 2021 and 2022 in Veneto, in the municipalities of Vigo di Cadore and Auronzo di Cadore, both in the province of Belluno.

Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power and director of the Global Power Generation Division, said: “With this award we are making progress in the implementation of our Strategic Plan for the growth of renewables in Italy, a key country for our activities.

“The investment plan in new renewable capacity will contribute to the decarbonization objectives of the Group and the country, supporting the progressive replacement of conventional sources with zero emission ones. The trend seen in previous auctions continued with offered projects significantly lower than tender volumes, and the participation of a few operators. This is largely due to the slow authorization procedures that clearly hold back Italy’s energy transition.”

Enel has set a goal of developing 1.5GW of new renewable energy capacity in Italy between 2021 and 2023.

Globally, Enel’s 2021-2023 Strategic Plan foresees a significant global increase in additional capacity from renewable sources of around 19.5GW, to reach a total capacity of 68GW.