Enel Green Power has started developing a 60.9 MW solar pv park 10km from the city of Calama in the Antofagasta region in Chile.

Once operational in early 2021, the $49m solar pv project will operate together with the 90 MW Valle de los Vientos wind farm. The combined projects will become the first hybrid industrial plant in Chile.

The solar pv alone will produce approximately 184 GWh per year, therefore avoiding the annual emission of around 136,300 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The solar park will comprise 154,710 bifacial panels with 20 per cent greater capacity in energy generation compared to other models on the market. Up to 230 people will be employed during the peak of the construction of the project.

James Lee Stancampiano, general manager of Enel Green Power in Chile, said: “We are continuing to develop and build renewable projects despite the current challenging situation because we remain strongly committed to our decarbonization plan for the benefit of the whole energy system. Toward this aim, increasingly streamlined authorization processes are important to allow other renewable projects to go ahead, further contributing to the country’s sustainable and economic growth.”

