Enel Green Power has started the construction of a 14.4MW wind energy farm in Sicily.

The Partanna wind farm, being built in Contrada Magaggiari in the province of Trapani, will generate 40GWh of clean energy per year.

The project will comprise six 2.4MW wind turbines and will avoid the emissions of 33,000 tonnes of carbon each year.

Once operational in April 2021, the wind farm will power approximately 10,000 homes.

This is the first of five construction sites that will be launched over the coming months following the Italian tenders awarded by the GSE.

Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of Enel Green Power, said: “The start of construction at the Partanna site confirms our commitment to developing new renewable capacity in Italy, thereby contributing to the challenging objectives for decarbonization set by the Enel Group and the Country.

“Over the next few months, construction will begin on the sites of four new wind farms in Italy, allowing us to make further inroads in our strategy which involves the progressive replacement of fossil fuels with emission-free solutions.”