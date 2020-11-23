Enel Green Power has signed a 10-year virtual power purchase agreement with global pharmaceutical company Novartis.

As part of the deal, Enel green power will provide Novartis with 100% renewable energy.

Enel will start providing Novartis with 78MW of renewable energy to power its European operations from January 2022.

The deal is expected to help Novartis to achieve its goals for 100% renewable electricity and carbon-neutrality across its European operations by 2025.

The energy for the agreement will be generated by the 179.9MW TICO Wind Farm, located in the Spanish province of Zaragoza, which will be operational in early 2022.

The renewable energy provided to Novartis will avoid annual emissions of around 96,400 tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere.

Javier Vaquerizo, head of global commercial office for Enel Green Power, said: “Novartis is a leading company in environmental and sustainability matters. As Enel Green Power, we are very proud to be a strategic partner and the Green Enabler of part of a major milestone of their journey to be carbon neutral across operations and the company’s supply chain.

“With this deal, Novartis is showcasing the possibilities that Pan-European VPPAs can offer to companies committed to fighting climate change in the continent.”

Montse Montaner, chief sustainability officer at Novartis, adds: “At Novartis, environmental sustainability is aligned with our purpose to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives.

“Energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions are the cornerstones of our strategy for reducing emissions. We are proud to be joined by Enel Green Power and other like-minded partners on our environmental sustainability journey.”