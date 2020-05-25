Enel Green Power has announced what it calls a huge measure in accelerating the company’s recovery from the global crisis caused by COVID-19.

Enel Green Power North America has announced three new wind energy projects, the upgrading of the High Lonesome wind farm in Texas and the coming online of 105 MW Riverview and 29.4 MW Castle Rock Ridge 11 wind farms in Canada.

Enel is adding 50 MW of generation capacity to bring High Lonesome’s total capability to 500 MW. The $720m investment made in the project makes the plant the Group’s largest operational wind energy facility. This means up to 1.9 TWh of capacity will be generated per annum by the wind farm, equivalent to avoiding 1,2 million tons of carbon per year.

20.6 MW of the 50 MW to be added at High Lonesome will be delivered to Beverage company Danone North America for 12 years. This will be electricity enough to produce the equivalent of almost 800 million cups of yogurt and over 80 million gallons of milk each year.

Enel in Canada

Enel Green Power has invested around 210 million Canadian dollars in the two Canadian projects.

The two projects are already online and have renewable energy credits to the Alberta Electric System Operator under two 20-year Renewable Energy Support Agreements awarded in 2017.

The wind farms will generate around 493 GWh annually, avoiding approximately 335,500 tons of CO 2 emissions per year.

Enel has successfully completed the two projects despite the emergence of COVID-19 and has adopted a collection of best practices aimed at minimizing the impact of plant construction on the environment.

This includes recycling paper, cardboard, aluminum, ink cartridges, oil and grease, along with the use of solar-powered lights and reusable water containers for workers.

Antonio Cammisecra, the CEO of Enel Green Power, said: “The commissioning of these three new wind farms is further evidence that Enel remains committed to growing its renewable portfolio worldwide.

“This commitment has also been underscored by the completion of over 400 MW of renewable plants worldwide in the first quarter of the year, allowing renewables to greatly exceed conventional generation in our portfolio both in terms of capacity and production. While prioritizing health and safety, looking ahead we will continue generating new sustainable value through our emission-free energy across the globe, in accordance with the Group’s Strategic Plan.”