Enel Green Power has started the construction of two new renewable energy projects in Spain.

A 5O MW solar energy plant and 21.3 MW wind energy facility will help Enel to contribute to Spain’s renewables goal of producing 74 per cent of its total energy from clean resources by 2030.

The 50 MW solar plant being developed in Andalusia is Enel’s second solar facility in the town of Carmonia, Seville province.

Related articles:

Enel praised by CDP for its leadership in climate action

Enel Green Power smashes renewable capacity records in 2019

The project involves an investment of €28.2m ($30.5m), will be completed by the end of 2020, will comprise 128,520 solar nodules and will produce 100 GWh of energy per annum.

Enel Green Power will build 9 switching stations, an electric substation and an underground cable network spanning 4.5 kilometres to operate the system and enable the transmission and distribution of energy from the plant.

The project is set to avoid the emissions of approximately 67,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere each year.

The €20m ($21.6m) 21.3 MW wind farm is being constructed in Los Gigantes, will comprise six wind turbines, generate 62 GWh of energy per year and avoid the emission of approximately 41,000 tons of carbon in Spain.

Click here for more information about the projects.

Sign up for our newsletter