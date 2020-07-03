Enel Green Power has won its first solar energy tender within the Indian energy market.

Enel Green Power India has been awarded the right to sign a 25-year energy supply deal for a 420MW solar project in India.

The solar energy project will be located in Rajasthan State.

The project was awarded under the 2GW Ninth Tranche of the national solar tender issued by the government company Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited.

The $180 million project is expected to start operations at the end of 2021, will generate 750GWh of renewables per year and avoid 681,600 tons of carbon emissions per annum.

The project falls under efforts by the Indian government to generate 100GW of solar and 60GW of wind capacity by 2022, up from 35GW of solar and 38GW of wind power today.

Antonio Cammisecra, the CEO of Enel Green Power, said: “This new tender award is testament to Enel Green Power’s continuous commitment to expand its clean, sustainable energy footprint, with the aim to move forward along the Enel Group’s path towards full decarbonisation.

“India represents an important market in a strategic geography for our company, as it boasts a wealth of renewable resources and a highly competitive environment coupled with growing energy demand. We are proud to strengthen our presence in India with our first solar project, as we continue to contribute to the achievement of the country’s sustainable energy goals, while providing clean energy with the most innovative technologies.”