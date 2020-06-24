Enel Green Power Chile has started constructing a wind energy plant in the municipality of Renaico in the Chilean region of Araucania.

The $177 million energy plant comprises two parks: Las Viñas of 58.5 MW and Puelche of 85.5 MW, thus reaching a total installed capacity of 144 MW.

The wind farm will be made up of 32 turbines and will generate 516 GWh per annum. This is energy equivalent to the energy supply of 230,000 Chilean homes, thus avoiding the emission of 382,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The park’s construction works will last 12 months and nearly 400 people will be assisting. Full production is planned to be reached in June 2021.

Renaico II is part of a portfolio of renewable projects seeking to add 2GW of installed capacity to 2022. More than half of that capacity is already under construction.

James Lee Stancampiano, the general manager of Enel Green Power Chile, said: “ We are proud to lead the current Chilean energy transition towards an increasingly clean and efficient matrix. An effort that we are carrying out today in a challenging context due to the ongoing health emergency, but which shows conviction about the benefits it has for all our stakeholders . This new wind power plant joins the 5 projects under construction (4 solar and one geothermal), complementing our diversified matrix in renewable technologies.”