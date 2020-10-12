Enel Chile has started the construction of its new 204MW Domeyko photovoltaic park in the Antofagasta region.

The $164 million project is set to be completed by July 2021 and will comprise 472,590 bifacial mono-crystalline PV modules, with cutting-edge technology that allows for greater efficiency in capturing solar radiation. The system will cover 700 hectares of land and nearly 600 workers are involved in the project.

Enel Green Power, a renewables subsidiary of Enel, is responsible for the construction and once completed, the plant is expected to produce around 589GWh.

The Domeyko PV park is part of a portfolio of renewable projects that seeks to add 2GW of installed capacity by 2022, half of which is already under construction.

Salvatore Bernabei, chief executive of Enel Green Power, said: “With the start of construction of Domeyko, we are able to further establish our renewable footprint in Chile, a country gifted with a great wealth of energy sources.

“This effort underscores once more our tireless commitment to accelerate Chile’s energy transition, paving the way towards a clean and efficient energy matrix while supporting the Country’s sustainability ambitions.”