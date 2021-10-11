EDP opens its largest solar project in Brazil

A 252MWdc solar PV plant has been inaugurated in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, EDP Renewable’s largest solar power plant in the country.

The Pereira Barreto solar plant is the largest ever developed by the group and is the fifth largest solar project in the Latin American state.

The project includes five solar parks, 600,000 solar panels and will generate 547,000 MWh of electricity per annum, enough to power 750,000 households.

The project created 1,500 jobs during construction thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

The project is part of efforts by the group to expand its presence within the renewable energy sector, and to contribute to the energy transition. The system is expected to help avoid more than 150 tons of greenhouse gas emissions per annum, according to a statement.

Have you read?

Policy reform needed to diversify Paraguay’s energy mix

EDP Renewables and AWS partner on renewables and digital services

Electricity generated from the plant will be integrated into the grid for commercialisation via EDP Brazil’s grid, the third-largest private trader and the largest retail trader in the Brazilian market, according to EDP.

Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, Executive President of EDP and EDP Renováveis, said: “Pereira Barreto represents the company’s bet on diversification, in this case, in photo-voltaic solar energy. Brazil is a key market for the realization of our Business Plan. The expectation is even to inaugurate, in the medium and long term, other similar projects in the region, generating even more jobs and contributing to the environments’ health. We want to change tomorrow, today.”

The inauguration comes as Brazil struggles to stabilise its power supply due to drought impacting hydropower systems. As a result, Brazil is planning to increase its natural gas imports from Argentina. {Severe drought strains South America’s power sector}