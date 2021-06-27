A deal signed between utility EDF and distillery company Edrington will enable the provision of 100% renewable energy to power the production of spirits at five sites.

EDF will provide Edrington with clean energy as from October 2021 for a period of four years. The clean energy will be used to power three distilleries owned by Edrington in Scotland namely The Macallan, Highland Park and The Glenrothes, and bottling facilities The Clyde Cooperage and Great Western Road bottling.

EDF will direct 50GWh of energy generated by six wind turbines at Wardlaw Wood Wind farm, in Dalry, North Ayrshire towards Edrington’s operations to help the spirits company achieve its 2030 carbon-neutral target. Wardlaw Wood Wind Farm was developed, built and is operated by the Community Windpower Group.

Edrington’s joint venture distillery sites in Edinburgh and West Lothian will also be powered as part of the agreement.

Community Windpower’s managing director, Rod Wood, said: “Our aim has always been to develop, build and operate assets which help Scotland deliver on its world-leading climate change targets. Through our “Buy Scottish” policy we prioritise investment in the Scottish economy across our Group, and this agreement with Edrington is further evidence of our commitment to Scottish businesses. ”

Edrington’s Head of Carbon Reduction, Graham MacWilliam, adds: “Edrington is committed to becoming a carbon-neutral business by 2030 for our distilleries, offices and travel, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70% compared to 2016 levels.