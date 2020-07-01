EDF Renewables has partnered with Octo Energy to identify and deliver new hybrid solar and battery energy storage projects across the UK.

The two companies have plans to deliver up to 200MW of hybrid solar and battery storage capacity in England and Wales.

Octo Energy will be seeking out opportunities for EDF on dual-use sites, working with landowners and farmers who are looking to diversify into energy.

The partnership will help EDF Group to achieve its goal of doubling its renewables capacity from 28GW to 50GW by 2030.

As part of the Electricity Storage Plan, EDF has also set a target to add 10GW of new energy storage capacity in Europe by 2035.

Mark Vyvyan-Robinson, EDF Renewables Director of Solar and Onshore Wind Development, said, “We are regularly looking at innovative ways to invest in solar to expand our existing 1GW portfolio in the UK and this is an exciting new partnership for us.

“We are pleased to be working with Octo Energy to find these new hybrid sites and we look forward to working closely with local communities as we seek to make them a reality. These projects will enable us to contribute to the UK’s green economic recovery from COVID-19 and help the country reach its net zero targets.”

Managing Director of Octo Energy Nathan Welch said: “Our goal is to leverage Octo Energy’s development expertise with EDF Renewable’s global reach across the entire energy chain in order to deliver 200MW of low cost, low carbon renewable electricity through innovative and transformative projects”.

EDF Renewables UK is operating a portfolio of 36 wind farms and one of the UK’s largest battery storage units (together totalling almost 1GW).

EDF Renewables UK has up to 4GW of renewable energy projects in planning and development and 600 MW currently under construction.