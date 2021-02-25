Eco Wave Power has won the public voting for the Global Innovation Award, in the “Life Under Water” category at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The company has been recognised for its innovative wave-to-energy solution that generates clean electricity from ocean and sea waves.

Organised by Globally on behalf of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Award aims to attract innovations from around the world to the UAE to support the country in its quest to become a world leader in sustainable development.

The third edition of the Award received a record number of applications – more than 1,200 from 65 countries. A total of 113 applicants from 23 countries were chosen to proceed to the next round.

The selection criteria comprised the ability of the companies to present a highly innovative solution to a pressing sustainability challenge, their alignment with the sustainability objectives of the UAE Vision 2021, and the applicability of the solutions to the UAE.

Six entries were shortlisted for the main award.

His Excellency Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The UAE is firmly committed to innovation and sustainability. Innovation plays a vital role in delivering on the eight pillars of the UAE Environmental Policy. Therefore, we welcome innovators and entrepreneurs whose creativity and experience can go a long way in advancing the country’s sustainable development, and the Global Innovation Award provides an ideal platform to highlight this approach.”

Stefanie Schachtschabel, managing director of Globally, adds: “We are delighted to be able to support Eco Wave Power with its market entry into a region truly committed to sustainability. Our goal as a platform is to inspire, educate, and inform our audience about how we can make the transition towards a green economy, and Eco Wave Power provides a truly inspiring example that is applicable worldwide.”