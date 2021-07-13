Doosan Škoda Power has supplied Spanish conglomerate Acciona with a steam turbine for the Avertas Waste-to-Energy facility in Australia.

This marks the first Australian contract for the Czech Republic steam turbine manufacturer, which it hopes will act as a stepping stone to other planned energy-from-waste projects, which are integrating the disposal of waste with the generation of renewable energy.

Once launched, the 45MW DST-G20 single-body turbine will generate enough electricity to power more than 55,000 homes in Western Australia.

Have you read?

Doosan Škoda to supply turbine for Polish waste-to-energy plant

Valmet to construct first modular BioPower plant in Austria

Doosan Škoda Power will not only deliver the turbine but will also be responsible for providing technical assistance during assembly and subsequent commissioning of the facility.

The Avertas Energy facility will process up to 400,000 tonnes of waste annually, while exporting approximately 45MW of baseload renewable electricity to the grid. The facility will reduce emissions by up to 400,000 tonnes per year – the equivalent of taking 85,000 cars off the road.

Image credit: Avertas Energy

“Energy recovery of waste is a practical way of dealing with excessive amounts of waste and at the same time reducing CO2 emissions,” said Zdeněk Bartoníček of Doosan Škoda Power.

Avertas Energy is a co-development between Macquarie Capital and DIF. The EPC contract was won by infrastructure and renewable energy company Acciona Industrial, which started construction work in October 2018.