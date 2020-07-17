The Taiwan Offshore Wind Project Certification Alliance has been launched to promote the country’s offshore wind energy sector.

Initiated by the Taiwanese government, the alliance comprises global independent certification board DNV GL, the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection (BSMI), the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Metal Industries Research and Development Centre (MIRDC), CR Classification Society, Ship and Ocean Industries R&D Center (SOIC) and the Taiwan Electric Research and Testing Center (TERTEC).

Members of the Taiwan Offshore Wind Project Certification Alliance (TOWPCA) will work together to provide third-party project certification services for offshore wind farm developers.

The establishment of the Alliance will help offshore wind project developers to ease pressure associated with early preparation and successful completion of projects.

TOWPCA will help to accelerate the development of talent and build experience in Taiwan, as well as help developers pass the certification requirements issued by the BSMI as an independent third party.

The members of the alliance had been in discussions for over a year on various topics such as personnel training, field division of labour, and cooperation mechanisms before the launch of the consortium.

Linghui Chen, the deputy director of BSMI, said: “Under the leadership of DNV GL’s vast international experience, the Alliance will help to strengthen the third-party project certification capabilities of local legal entities.”

The BSMI has already implemented the first phase of offshore wind farm project certification requirements, Offshore Wind Farm Project Certification Review Guideline, on 23 September 2019.

This guideline included site survey and design requirements for integrating offshore wind farm projects into the grid before 2022. BSMI will announce a revised scope for integrating offshore wind farm projects into the grid after 2022, which will have third party certification requirements in the manufacturing, transportation, installation and commissioning phases.