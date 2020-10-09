Global engineering and consulting firm DNV GL has been named a leading solar pv projects monitor by research firm Wood Mackenzie.

DNV GL’s GreenPowerMonitor (GPM) unit leads the renewables monitoring industry in Wood Mackenzie’s Global Solar PV Monitoring Update 2020.

The platform ranks #1 with 34GW of wind and solar energy under management globally.

Amongst the projects monitored by GPM, 25 are of more than 200MW, and 70 are of more than 100MW.

DNV GL acquired GPM in July 2016, intending to complement its wind expertise with GPM’s solar asset management and monitoring solutions. The unit experienced a growth of 76% since 2017 and it is currently positioned as the organically fastest-growing company with a leading position in the utility and industrial segments.

Ditlev Engel, CEO of DNV GL – Energy said: “I am really proud of the team at GPM achieving this important milestone in this relatively short time we are together now. When we started in 2016 we knew that combining our knowledge and customer base would position us as the independent experts in the solar sector. We are proud to see how our customers recognise our expertise as we help them maximize the value of their renewable energy assets through our digital monitoring solutions. This really helps our customers accelerate in the energy transition.”

Juan Carlos Arévalo, CEO GPM at DNV GL, adds: “Today we are in a privileged position. Clearly, these results are a direct consequence of our solid strategy based on 4 fundamental pillars: multi-technology, analytics, grid integration and asset management. However, this is only the beginning. We have a new 2020-2025 strategy in which GPM will transform monitoring and control solutions trends once again.

“We’ll add knowledge and expertise from DNV GL and together we will deploy disruptive and powerful tools to market. Stay tuned – it’s time to take action. The future is now.”

Read more about the report.